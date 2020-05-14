Local Briefs: Virtual Walk for Life set; anglers with disabilities event cancelled

Virtual Walk for Life June 6

The New Life Clinic will host a Virtual Walk for Life on Saturday, June 6. This year, due to Covid-19 concerns and government restrictions, the event will happen at 10 a.m. on Facebook — @NewLifeClinicWilmington.

It will include video and photos, client testimonials, prize giveaways, sponsor recognition and more.

The Clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon June 6 to receive donations and distribute prizes. Please join us that day as we celebrate God’s goodness. Team captains can pre-register and pick up t-shirts Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, May 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, to give a donation, or to register for the Virtual Walk for Life, contact New Life Clinic at 937-382-6588 or Julie Combs at 937-725-7886.

FCFC to meet virtually

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be virtually on Google Meet 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Public is invited. For more information or for the meeting link, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com.

Anglers event cancelled

The annual event held by Fishing Has No Boundaries (Greater Cincinnati Chapter), originally scheduled for this weekend, May 16 and 17 at Cowan Lake State Park, has been cancelled due to safety and health concerns related to the coronavirus.

This would have been the 25th annual event, which serves the angler with disabilities. Organizers said they are looking forward to the event in 2021.