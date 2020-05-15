Wilmington College partners with Ohio Dominican to offer Sport Management 4+1 program

WILMINGTON — Ohio Dominican University has partnered with Wilmington College to allow WC students who are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management the ability to earn a master’s degree in just one additional year of study through ODU’s online Master of Science in Sport Management program.

Through this accelerated bachelor’s-to-master’s program, WC students will take graduate-level courses during their senior year that meet both undergraduate elective and graduate program requirements. Students then spend their fifth year completing requirements for their master’s degree.

Ohio Dominican’s graduate program in sport management is available 100 percent online, which allows students to complete their master’s degree regardless of their location. Undergraduate students at ODU currently have the ability to participate in 4+1 programs through the university’s Sport Management, MBA, Healthcare Administration, and English master’s programs.

“I am excited that Wilmington College sport management students will have the opportunity to advance their education and enhance their credentials through ODU’s Master of Science in Sport Management Program,” said Manuel Martinez, Ph.D., ODU’s vice president for academic affairs.

“This partnership will equip students with the tools, knowledge and skills they need to pursue leadership positions in the growing athletics industry, whether at the recreational, high school, college or professional level. I am grateful to Wilmington College’s leadership for their openness and eagerness to exploring creative opportunities between our institutions that benefit our students.”

Wilmington College’s Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, expressed her appreciation to ODU for the partnership that will greatly benefit students in WC’s program who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree.

“This is an excellent collaboration that affords our students free graduate-level courses, while they are still our undergraduate students, with the possibility of going on to obtain a master’s degree from a regional university,” she said in citing it as another “significant milestone” in a year in which WC also attained national accreditation from the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA).

“I believe Ohio Dominican recognized the exceptional hands-on learning opportunities we provide our sport management students — experiences like working at the Super Bowl and NCAA D-I football playoffs — as a benefit to students that could possibly matriculate to their graduate program,” she said.

“Also, being one of only a few schools in Ohio that has earned the COSMA accreditation, this certainly reflects well upon our program’s high standards and rigor that would lend itself to have successful students at the graduate level.”

Goodwin praised Dr. Alan Ledford, WC’s program director for sport management, for his key role in both the ODU partnership and COSMA certification. “He is always looking for opportunities for the students in his program.”

About ODU

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

The university has approximately 1,650 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and nine graduate degree programs.

