ODOT announces upcoming local projects

Through the week ending May 23, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

• US 68/SR 251 resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

• SR 350 culvert replacement — SR 350 is closed just east of SR 730. Motorists will be detoured by way of US 68 and SR 730. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 22.

