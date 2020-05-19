Local Briefs: SR 350 project extended; bunnies get a home; CAP, SOESC meetings set

SR 350 project extended

A culvert replacement project that is under way on State Route 350 will be extended as a result of this week’s inclement weather, ODOT announced Tuesday.

SR 350 is closed between SR 730 and Township Road 253 (Yankee Road) for crews to replace a culvert at the 4.87-mile marker, and the closure will remain in place through Wednesday, May 27, due to continuing weather-related impacts.

While the route remains closed, motorists will be detoured by way of US 68 and SR 730.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

Blan officer adopts bunnies

The Blanchester Police Department reports that, over the past few days, they received numerous phone calls from people wanting to help care for, or to adopt, the orphan lop-eared rabbits found on Friday morning.

No one has come forward to say that the rabbits belong to them. That being the case, Ptl. Kristen Jeffers has decided to adopt the rabbits and has procured a hutch and other supplies for their care, said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. They will reside with the Jeffers family.

CAP sets meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. If you would like to be included, please email beckyboris@clintoncap.org .

SOESC sets finance meeting

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at SOESC, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.