More sentences handed down in CC Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 4, 2020 and May 15, 2020:

• Ryan Hickey, 42, of Goshen, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Hickey must commit no further offenses for two years and must complete non-reporting probation. An aggravated trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Bradley Maxie, 25, of Harrison, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Maxie must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Michael Reeder, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Joshem Rodriguez Garcia, 29, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The defendant was released with operator’s license with no additional fees.

• Jack Richards Jr., 30, of Amelia, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug instrument possession charge.

• Jeffrey Armacoat, 31, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, failure to control, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Aleathea Saylor, 26, of Lynchburg, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert Benedict, 48, of Springfield, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under 12 point suspension charge.

• Johnny Williams, 32, of Blanchester, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Harriet Jones, 30, of Port William, going 90 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Jones.

• Megan Baker, 25, of Martinsville, theft. Sentencing has been stayed. Baker was ordered to report to the probation department.

