CCSO awards D.A.R.E. scholarships

Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. and his staff awarded the 2020 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Scholarships to MacKynzi Vonderhaar from Clinton-Massie School District and Aidan Henson from East Clinton School District.

Each year the Sheriff’s Office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the program that is sponsored by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrest and conviction of local drug dealers.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals. Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future,” Fizer said.

Vonderhaar will be attending the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Physical Therapy.

Henson will be attending Wilmington College, majoring in Biology.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both MacKynzi and Aidan great success in achieving their educational goals.

Henson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_henson.jpg Henson Vonderhaar https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_vonderhaar.jpg Vonderhaar