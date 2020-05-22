New EC grads to ‘Cruise Thru’ area Saturday evening

Attention all area residents — especially those of you who live in East Clinton Astro land. On Saturday, May 23 starting at 5 p.m., members of the East Clinton Class of 2020 will hold a “Cruise Thru” to include New Vienna, Sabina and the high school campus in Lees Creek.

“Everyone come out in your yards, or a safe area and cheer on the new East Clinton graduates. Make signs, display balloons, and so forth to show your support,” said an organizer.

All seniors are to meet and line up at the United Methodist Church on State Route 28 West, New Vienna. The “Cruise Thru” initially will be led by the New Vienna Police Department.

The caravan will travel from the church to the center of New Vienna and turn left on Main Street. Then they will continue out Bernard Road to Terrell Road; left onto Terrell Road to Larrick Road toward East Clinton High School.

They will turn into the high school parking lot so the caravan can drive past the school and sports fields.

Sabina Police will pick up the escort and exit onto State Route 729 to head toward Sabina. At the light in Sabina, they will turn right onto Washington Street and will then turn left into Richland Township Park.

Everyone is to stay in their cars; Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold would like to say a few words to the new graduates.

Please remember, per the Clinton County Health Department, follow social distancing.

Congratulations new East Clinton alumni!