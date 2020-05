Vehicles of all makes, models and years descended in front of MC’s Bar & Grill on South South St. in Wilmington on Saturday for the annual Angel’s & Halo’s Car, Truck & Bike Show to raise money for abused children. The event also featured Chazziz DJ Service as well as Beaugard’s barbecue (drive-thru). Tom Barr | News Journal

