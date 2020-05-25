4-H Club is On-Target virtually

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met virtually by discipline with: Archery meeting on Monday, May 18; Rifle meeting on Tuesday, May 19; Shotgun meeting on Wednesday, May 20; and Pistol meeting on Thursday, May 21.

Member Minutes for Archery were done by Taylor Colwell who talked about her goats, cows and her birthday; James McAdams, on his Auto Mechanics program at Laurel Oaks; Isaac Newbery on his fifth grade graduation; and Cooper Short on his fifth grade graduation and his birthday.

Member Minutes for Rifle were done by Anna Davis who talked about turkey hunting; Jacob Ritchey on working goats and wood working; and Lily Collins on her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Member Minutes for Shotgun were done by Bella Earley who talked about target practice and Isaak Adae on starting to train his bird dog.

Member Minutes for Pistol were done by Mikala Hatfield who talked about her FFA Virtual Banquet Awards; Cadence Setty on WiFi; and Colt Thompson on making a spear.

All the members did a wonderful job with their Member Minutes.

We talked about State Fair not having Shooting Sports judging this year and the Clinton County Fair will not have Shooting Sports judging this year. You do not have to fill in your books this year and can save them for next year. You still need four meetings to be eligible for the wristband for the fair.

We discussed being able to shoot when we are allowed to and possibly having a Fall Shoot. What is taught at On-Target, there are also Olympic events and scholarships for colleges. The members need to research colleges who offer shooting sports scholarships.

The Shotgun discipline watched very informational videos at their virtual meeting. The Rifle and Pistol disciplines talked about the app that Lyle Delph has for his cell phone from ITarget.com. The members were told to research ammunition makers.

We will hold virtual meetings again the week of June 1 by discipline.