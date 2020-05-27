Matrkas improve Clinton County Homeless Shelter porch

WILMINGTON — Homeless shelter staff are happy to share news of a porch expansion project completed by the Matrka Family for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The project included expanding the back porch and replacing the original wood deck with an expanded concrete porch. The decaying back door was replaced during the expansion project, too.

“We are so grateful for this gift from the Matrka Family, and we appreciate that Tom and Mark tolerated the cold weather during December to work on this project. Thank you Tom, Janet and Mark for your ongoing support of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter,” stated a news release from the homeless shelter.

The family/women and children’s house located at 36 Gallup Street was named The Matrka Family House in November 2016.

Tom, Janet and Mark Matrka have been the driving force behind multiple renovation projects over the years at all four shelter properties: Women and Children’s House, Men’s Shelter (also known as the Annex), The Darleen Myers House which houses our administrative offices, and the Food Pantry and Donation Center.