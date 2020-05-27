Local Briefs: CC Women’s Club honors 4 students; Angst UC graduate

CC Women’s Club honors

The Clinton County Women’s Club Scholarship Committee consisting of Thelma Ledford, Patti Cook and Mary Camp recently met and awarded four recipients a $250 scholarship each.

Raegan Day from Blanchester High School will be attending University of Rio Grande and major in Social Work; Gabrielle Woods from Clinton-Massie High School will be attending University of Findlay and majoring in Special Education; Kiya Byrd from East Clinton High School will be attending Wright State University and majoring in Education; and Emma Geggie from Wilmington High School will be attending Ohio University and majoring in Graphic Design with Entrepreneurship.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no evening meeting this year to celebrate these young people.

Angst UC grad

Curtis John Angst of Wilmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.