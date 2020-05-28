Throwback Thursday: A birdie putt?’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 28, 1968:

National headlines

• ‘McCarthy And RFK Neck-and-Neck’

“PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democrats vote today in a presidential popularity contest that offers campaigner Eugene J. McCarthy his best hope of stopping Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s drive for a sweep of their primary contests.

“If McCarthy should win, Kennedy said, the benefit would go to Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, an Oregon absentee. Richard M. Nixon had two absent rivals in the Republican balloting, California Gov. Ronald Reagan and New York Gov. Nelson A Rockefeller.”

Locally

• ‘Corn Crop Lost, Topsoil Eroded’

“The farmer’s hope for a good crop year has faded with the wet weather and flooding … Before the rains started an estimated 60 percent of the corn had been planted in Clinton County. Now, because of flooding and water laying on the fields, much of this corn will have to be re-planted.”

• ‘112 Blan Graduates Urged to Show Appreciation to Parents’

“The top ten seniors scholastically were recognized”: Valedictorian Tim Miller, Salutatorian Kay Fleming and Marilyn Brumbaugh, Nancy Hadley, Janelle Richey, Steve Schultz, Jerian Reynolds, Alan Duron, Clifford Prewitt and Douglas Hawthorne.

• ‘Honors Go to Clinton-Massie Graduates’

“Clinton-Massie seniors numbering 102 received their diplomas at commencement. Honors for each department were: Social Studies, Sandra Underwood and Jim Burton; in English, as well as in Science and Mathematics, honorees were Jennifer Haines and Sharon Fairchild; Vocational Business, Jeanne Doller and Patricia Robinson; Vocational Home Ec., Karen Schroeder and Patti Gross; Vocational Agriculture, Neil Wolfe and James Stephens; Industrial Arts, Frank Noble and John Harrison; Music, Kay Williams and James McKnight; and in Physical Education, Della Hagemeyer and Sharon Fairchild and Robert Lambcke and Steve Marconet.

• After weeks of planning, East Clinton juniors turned the old Lees Creek gym into a picturesque Hawaiian setting for the senior prom.

• The George Clinton Chapter DAR met including Mrs. T.S. Townsley, Mrs. J.K. Abell, Mrs. E.C. Mannon, Mrs. Horace Townsend and Mrs. John Foland as well as Mrs. Ethel H. Hayes, Mrs. Edwin Shidaker, Mrs. Ernest Cochran, Mrs. Warren Bonecutter and Mrs. Geneva Johnson.

• Indiana Pacers GM Mike Storen said the ABA team was “very interested” in signing UD and East Clinton graduate Bobby Hooper. “We’re interested in boys who want to put their guts on the floor and Bobby Hooper fits that category,” he said.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Robert Blake in Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.”

This photo states, “Tom Carey, new Snow Hill golf champion, sinks putt as Glen R. Murphy watches. Carey beat Murphy 4-3.” It is dated Sept. 5, 1948. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_IMG_7358.jpg This photo states, “Tom Carey, new Snow Hill golf champion, sinks putt as Glen R. Murphy watches. Carey beat Murphy 4-3.” It is dated Sept. 5, 1948. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society