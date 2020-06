PD ceremony cancelled

The 2020 Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial, which had been rescheduled from May to June, has now been cancelled for this year.

“This was a difficult decision, but all organizers felt it was necessary to protect the health of all participants and to comply with all directives and guidelines of governmental and health agencies,” the WPD stated. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. We look forward to 2021 as we will gather to ‘Never Forget Our Fallen Heroes’.”