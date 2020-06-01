Governor shares shock and outrage, asks protesters to speak out peacefully

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed protests across the state to begin his news conference Monday, asking protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights but to do it peacefully.

He said he shares the shock and outrage of those staging protests over the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

DeWine reiterated what he stated over the weekend, “I understand that people are angry. I understand that people have pent up rage. And, I understand that we are living in uncertain times right now.

“In this time of deep anger, sadness, and frustration, we stand with those who are expressing their First Amendment rights, but we will not stand for those who wish to inflict pain and cause destruction.”

DeWine continued, “As is the case in Columbus, it is believed to be a relatively small group of violent individuals who are drowning out the voices of the many citizens who are peacefully expressing their desire for justice and change.

“But it is in these times of uncertainty and in times of division that we must call upon the better angels of our nature and come together — as one state and as one people — to care for one another. To value one another. And to protect one another.

COVID-19 statewide

The State of Ohio’s totals as of Monday afternoon are: 35,984 total cases (including probable cases) comprised of 52 percent males and 47 percent women, with 6,112 hospitalizations and 1,569 ICU admissions.

There are 1,993 confirmed deaths and 213 probable deaths from the virus for a total of 2,206.

Locally

Clinton County officials told the News Journal Monday morning that there have been no deaths of Clinton County residents due to COVID-19, despite what the state’s COVID-19 website dashboard showed over the weekend.

The state’s website was corrected Monday morning.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at Monday’s update. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_dewine-pic.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at Monday’s update. The Ohio Channel