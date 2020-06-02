Local Briefs: Tire Recycling Event Saturday

Bring your used tires

A Tire Recycling Event held by the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 6 at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington.

It is for Clinton County residents only (proof of residency required); sorry, no businesses.

Only passenger/light truck tires up to 17-inch (rim size) will be accepted; no rims. Also, no more than 10 tires per vehicle per event, and repeat customers will not be permitted.

Note that there will be a charge of $1 per tire (cash only).

For more details, visit www.co.clinton.oh.us.recycling .

Sabina-NV library meeting

The June Board of Trustees meeting for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch has been changed to Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Sabina Public Library.

If you are planning on attending, you should notify the Library Director in advance at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com or by calling the library at 937-584-2319 so that health and safety protocols can be communicated.

Kocher earns BU honor

Victoria Kocher of Wilmington qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. with a GPA of at least 3.5.