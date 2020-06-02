More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 18, 2020 and May 29, 2020:

• Brian Branham, 46, of Washington Court House, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. Branham must have no contact with the incident location in Sabina. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Benjamin Kempf, 23, of Kettering, hunting deer/turkey on land without a special permit, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kempf must pay $500 in restitution to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, take part in supervised probation, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Mackenzie McNeal, 21, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. McNeal must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kendall Fulton, 19, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Fulton must have no contact with the victim.

• Dwight White, 60, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail, assessed $135 court costs. White returned to supervised probation.

• Kimberly Dooley, 19, of Wilmington, failure to control livestock, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cody St. John, 23, of Wilmington, failure to control livestock, assessed $135 court costs.

• Aaron Steward of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• John Edwards, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Latasha Hughes, 27, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Robert Fulton, 39, of Cincinnati, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jeanne Giamarco, 45, of Columbus, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Denny Taylor, 55, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Linwood Grace, 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jessie Lytle, 26, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, drug instrument possession, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Emily Schalk, 30, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Brian Shoemake, 36, of Amelia, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed, $135 court costs. The case was waived by Shoemake.

• Cameron Ebel, 19, of Xenia, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ebel.

• Michael Chism, 32, of Blanchester, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $200. The case was waived by Chism.

• Mark A. Smith, 46, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Timoteus Shipanga, 67, of Fishers, going 93 in a 63 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Shipanga.

• Gage Worthington, 18, of Sabina, theft. Sentencing has been stayed.

• Brandon Fields, 37, of Morrow, theft. Sentencing has been stayed. Fields must pay $10 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of obstructing official businesses and resisting arrest were dismissed.

• Mildred Sells of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case waived by Sells.

