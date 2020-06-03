Unusual sight at Cowan Lake

A rare sighting of a brown pelican occurred recently at Cowan Lake State Park in Clinton County, as this photo by Laura Sauter shows. According to audubon.org, the brown pelican was listed as seriously endangered as recently as the early 1970s and is normally seen in coastal waters of the U.S.

