Greenfield man killed in one-vehicle accident

A 36-year-old Greenfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on State Route 753 in Paint Township, Highland County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1994 GMC TOPKICK 6500, driven by Curtis Ingles, was traveling northbound on SR 753 when he drove the vehicle off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and then overturned, according to the state patrol.

Ingles was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County coroner.

Through further investigation it was revealed that Ingles was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the crash scene was the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit.

The crash remains under investigation.

