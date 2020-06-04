Local students on Wilmington College dean’s list

WILMINGTON — A number of area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Spring 2020 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

They include:

BLANCHESTER – Clayton Boyd, sophomore; Brittney Smith, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Samuel Reinhart, senior, 4.0 grade point average; William Rannells, 4.0 grade point average; Alecia Kemp, senior; Adam Petry, senior; Meghan Koch, senior; Alexis Byrd, junior; Reilly Hopkins, senior; Christopher Calloway, senior.

CLARKSVILLE – Luke Chappie, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Allison Houseman, junior; Emily Rager, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Nathan Elliott, senior; Bridgette Farson, senior; Garrett Copsey, junior; Hannah Jackson, senior.

LYNCHBURG – Elizabeth Bell, senior; Sydney Morris, sophomore; Bailey Myers, senior; Alora Pratt, senior; Isabella Quickel, sophomore; Jocelyn Kuha, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Brandon McCammonsenior; Hannah Binkley, senior; Kali Cochran, junior.

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin Armstrong, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Hannah Thirey, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Thomas Young, sophomore.

SABINA – Dustin Howard, junior; Brianna Kramer, sophomore; Chloe Mason, sophomore; James Perrill, junior; Jeffrey Michael, junior; Shelby Michael, junior; Shelby Williams, 4.0 grade point average; Olivia Wood, senior.

WAYNESVILLE – Madison Dietz, sophomore; Joshuah Miller, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Jack Ferguson, senior, 4.0 grade point average.

WILMINGTON – Marko Anicic, freshman; Brooke Reynolds, senior; Alana Smith, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Kelsey Smith, senior; Hanna Satterfield, sophomore; Kylie Miracle, senior; Teiara Saling, senior; Caitlin Miner, sophomore; Katherine Persson, sophomore; Jordan Snarr, sophomore; Alixandra South, sophomore; Tyler Wells, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Samuel Stanley, senior; Melanie Taylor, junior; Hunter Toller, senior; 4.0 grade point average; Kylie Miracle, senior; Makenzie Fentress, senior; Kyra France, sophomore; Logan Frazier, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Phillip Gilmore, senior; Caden McKay, sophomore; Tristan Reiley, junior; Vanessa McKee, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Soukaina Fram, senior; Kelsey Merriman, freshman; Brittany Gregory, junior, 4.0 grade point average; Tiara Harris, sophomore; Simon Heys, sophomore; Parker Gunkel, junior, 4.0 grade point average; Brittany Barnett, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Katie Hughes, senior; Jennifer Cochran, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Dylan Combs, junior; Matthew Creditt, senior; Haley Conley, junior; Lu Ming Davis, sophomore; Cassi DeHart, senior; Mason Bone, sophomore; Je’Taysia Johns, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Matthew Keiter,senior; Emily Kelly, sophomore; Bryah Arehart, senior, 4.0 grade point average.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_WC-150th.jpg