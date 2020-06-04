Local Briefs: Wilmington schools, Port Authority set meetings

WCS special meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting on Monday, June 8 at 7:15 a.m. to take action on new personnel and other business. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave..

This meeting is open to the public but they ask the following: If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend; if you live outside the Wilmington/Clinton County community you should not attend; when in attendance, you should keep social distance. Please refrain from hugging, hand-shaking, and physical contact.

Port to meet virtually

The Clinton County Port Authority has scheduled two meetings which will be held via Zoom:

• Finance Committee, noon Friday, June 5; Zoom link is: https://bit.ly/2AA6BgL

• June board meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11; Zoom link is: https://bit.ly/2U7Jukm