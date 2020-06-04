Murder trial on track for September

WILMINGTON — Trial dates for a murder suspect are still set for September.

Kevin Noe Jr., 21, appeared before Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck via video conference from the Clinton County Jail on Thursday for a hearing regarding discoverable evidence.

Noe’s appointed defense attorney, Matt Suellentrop, has until July 13 to make any pre-trial evidentiary motions after reviewing the discoverable evidence. The evidence includes phone recordings, blood DNA lab results, and statements made by co-defendants.

A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1.

Noe is one of four suspects charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall of Blanchester on Jan. 21. The other three are Christian Terry, 22, Corey Ruffner, 21, and Joshua Williams, 18. All suspects are currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

Noe, Terry, and Ruffner were charged with alleged murder, involuntary manslaughter, and robbery. Williams was charged with alleged murder.

Court documents indicated Hall and three of the suspects (Terry, Noe and Ruffner) allegedly rode in a car together to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot; soon after the four arrived, the person they were to meet — allegedly Williams — pulled up in a car, and shortly after that is when gunfire was heard.

Although court documents indicate Terry, Noe or Ruffner did not purposely kill Hall, it alleges that if they had not taken part in initiating a robbery, the alleged murder would not have occurred. Williams is suspected of directly causing Hall’s death.

A jury trial is scheduled for Williams beginning on July 28 with a pretrial on today. Ruffner’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct 20 with a hearing on June 22. Terry has a pre-trial scheduled for July 20.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

