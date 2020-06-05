State announces additional reopening dates

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton provided several statewide updates Friday afternoon.

DeWine announced that the following sectors are permitted to reopen on June 19:

• Casinos and racinos

• Amusement parks

• Water parks

Gov. DeWine also authorized the PGA Tour’s annual Memorial Golf Tournament to be held from July 13-19.

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic,” said DeWine. “They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.”

Assisted living

Dr. Acton has signed the Third Amended Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities, with Exceptions.

This order allows properly prepared assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities to begin to allow outdoor visitation on June 8. The lifted restrictions do not yet apply to nursing homes.

National Guard

DeWine announced that he has directed Adjutant General John C. Harris Jr. to work with Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to set up enhanced procedures to ensure that members of the Ohio National Guard do not have ties to hate groups.

The announcement comes after a member of the Ohio National Guard was removed from a mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI uncovered information that the individual expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.

“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, the men and women of our National Guard are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion,” said DeWine. “Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis, and anyone who displays malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place serving.”

The Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Public Safety are fully cooperating with the FBI investigation, a news release from the state said. The Guardsman has been suspended from all missions at this time, and following due process, it is highly likely that he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard.

Current data

There are 37,758 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 2,355 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,385 people have been hospitalized, including 1,632 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

