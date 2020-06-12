Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Bob Evans, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, June 2. Standard/Complaint. “Received complaint regarding dirty floors, kitchen filthy, food everywhere, not sanitizing tables, no gloves, restaurant was filthy.” Employees wearing blue masks, either wearing masks under chin or not over nose.

Critical: Beef on tray on counter in kitchen. Employee was portioning? (not prep counter) and got busy and left out. Manager had employee put food in cooler. Checked temp 10 minutes later when I entered kitchen inspection, was 57°F (must be kept at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.) Dishes are stored with food serving surface up, in kitchen and along the grill area. All dishes are dirty on food contact area. On the salad prep cooler, the lettuce, eggs and diced tomatoes were dated for use by May 30 (today is June 2). In the walk-in cooler, the pork was not dated at all. Pork was discarded. Grill cook as not wearing beard net or facial covering for facial hair. In the kitchen, the shelf that the dishes are stored in are dirty; the counter drawer, front of prep cooler, have food all over them. Floor by griddle on right side has large accumulation of grease on the floor.

Follow-up: Approx. July 2.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, June 8. Employee not wearing facial covering. Critical: Restrooms are not working. There is no place for employees to wash hands. All employees must be able to properly wash hands and use the restroom. Must be fixed immediately.

There were broken floor tiles under display racks; dirt/debris/trash.

Follow-up: Approx. July 8.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, June 1. Standard/Complaint. Critical: Cheese sauce cups in warmer 115°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above). Person in Charge corrected. Diced tomato 45°F, shredded cheese 47°F (nacho toppings holder); must be maintained at 41°F or colder. Cooked wings, salad ingredients, etc. missing date marks. PIC corrected. Spray bottles (2) with cleaner missing label. PIC corrected.

Thermometer to measure internal food temperature was unavailable. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Water accumulation in bottom and food accumulated in sub prep cooler. Seal on door at pizza prep cooler is damaged. Cover on ice making machine missing. Dust accumulated in area and missing cover. Ice accumulated in floor in walk-in freezer door (also has ice accumulation). Cove trim damaged near Pepsi salad cooler.

Received complaint — “Claims on May 30 no employees were wearing masks; one employee had mask around neck.” Investigated complaint June 1. Discussed concerns with manager, who stated all employees required to wear mask except person working at pizza oven due to concerns with safety of employee at equipment. At time of visit, staff was wearing masks.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, June 3. Standard/Complaint. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Rolling bin of cornmeal missing common name label. Light bulb nonworking above shelves. Received complaint: “Claims on June 2 no employees were wearing masks; one employee had mask around neck.” Investigated June 3. All employees had masks; however, several were not worn properly. Facial coverings must cover nose and mouth. Discussed concerns with manager.

