Sheriff’s reports: Threats with guns; one accidental shooting

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:29 p.m. on June 10, a 19-year-old Clarksville male reported a 21-year-old male acquaintance allegedly pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on South 1st Street in Clarksville. No further details were listed.

• At 6:36 p.m. on June 9, deputies were advised of a 37-year-old Wilmington female making threats with a gun on State Route 73 South in Green Township. A 39-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the victim. A 9mm pistol was collected as evidence. No further details were listed.

• At 1:40 p.m. on June 9, deputies responded to the report of a firearm being discharged accidentally at Batson Road residence in Washington Road. A 72-year-old Goshen male was listed.

• At 1:58 a.m. on June 11, deputies responded to North First Street in Clarksville on a noise complaint. According to the report, deputies discovered a group using drugs, drug paraphernalia, open containers of alcohol in vehicles, two juveniles on probation out past curfew, and juveniles/adults using marijuana products.

• At 9 a.m. on June 8, a 60-year-old male and 59-year-old female, both from Martinsville, reported they lost $2,000 in a phone scam. According to the report, the suspect “used the (Wilmington Police Department)’s phone number and local officer’s last name.”

• At 11 p.m. on June 9, deputies responded to a verbal dispute between a 39-year-old female and her husband. No injuries reported. No further details were listed.

• At 11:52 a.m. on June 4, the Clinton County Waste Management reported a 40-year-old Wilmington male left items in their recycling bin that were not recyclable. The report indicates the offense is littering.

• At 6:29 a.m. on June 11, deputies responded to a Wayne Road residence in Union Township on the report of a trailer being left in the front yard. The trailer was discovered to have been stolen from a 46-year-old Wilmington male.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

