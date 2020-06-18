Voting then and now: Summer interns assist with special projects at Board of Elections

Two ambitious young women began internships at the Clinton County Board of Elections this month, assisting with some special projects.

Jenna Norman will enter her senior year this fall at Clinton-Massie High School, where she is president of the National Honor Society, active in Student Council, a member of the Falconettes dance team, and a 2020 graduate of the Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative.

Jenna is interested in politics and government and had another local government internship canceled due to COVID-19. We were excited to be able to offer her a position at the Board of Elections.

Emily Quallen will enter her senior year at Wilmington High School, where she is active in marching band and 4-H. She will show her dairy cow at the Clinton County Fair this July, and attend band camp in August.

Emily was prepared to assist us on Election Day for the March 17 Primary Election, but was unable to due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent order to conduct the election by mail-in voting only. She completed the training with other precinct elections officials and is aware of all the intricacies of running an in-person election.

The interns are doing research in collaboration with the Clinton County History Center.

Elections Administrator Julie Bolton and History Center Director Shelby Boatman have been gathering resources for the interns to research the first women voters in 1920 in Clinton County. The 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote is in August 2020.

The goal is to create a personal profile of these women and connect voters with their stories for publication at the end of the summer.

Jenna and Emily are also assisting with archiving elections documents, precinct elections officials recruitment, presidential election preparation, and social media initiatives aimed at reaching younger voters and potential elections officials.

You can keep up with the progress of their work this summer by following the Clinton County Board of Elections social media accounts and our website:

• https://www.boe.ohio.gov/clinton/ https://twitter.com/ClintonCOBoe • https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyBOE/ https://www.instagram.com/clintoncountyboe/

Clinton County Board of Elections summer interns Emily Quallen, left, and Jenna Norman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_composite-2-1.jpg Clinton County Board of Elections summer interns Emily Quallen, left, and Jenna Norman. Submitted photos

BOE interns assist with special projects