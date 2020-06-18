Art House grand open house Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Art House celebrates it’s grand re-opening at its new facility on Sugartree Street Saturday.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at their NEW location at 70 W. Sugartree Street.

Due to the restrictions currently in place regarding large gatherings, a full-day open house is planned so that people can safely celebrate. Guests are invited to browse the new Studio Shop which features hand-made, vintage items and artwork from regional artists, collectors and makers. Please be advised that all patrons of the shop and Art House staff must wear a mask when entering the building.

A thousand origami cranes, provided by members of Clinton County, will be displayed. This project, initiated by Art House at the start of the state-mandated quarantine, collected over 2,500 cranes. Mobiles will be made from all the additional cranes collected and then distributed to local businesses, schools, nursing homes and any organization with an interest.

Outside, individuals and families are invited to participate in a number of arts and crafts activities, games and more. Tie Dye stations will be set up on Sugartree Street for both children and adults to participate. All guests will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several gift baskets full of special treats from community partners, vendors and Art House.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_art-house-1.jpg