One-night-only Garth Brooks concert June 27 as Caesar Creek Flea Market becomes ‘drive-in’ for one Saturday night; tickets on sale at noon today

WILMINGTON — Garth Brooks is set for a unique concert that will bring him to Clinton County — in concert via satellite — as Caesar Creek Flea market becomes a “drive-in theater” for one night only along with about 300 other venues across North America Saturday, June 27.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, according to a news release from the promoter, Encore Live.

The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at noon at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area.

Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Guidelines

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates.

Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each.

He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales. In March, Brooks received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

Garth Brooks’ one-night-only show can be seen locally at Caesar Creek Flea Market. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_garth.jpg Garth Brooks’ one-night-only show can be seen locally at Caesar Creek Flea Market. Photo Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.