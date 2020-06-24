Blan PD: Man faces multiple charges

BLANCHESTER — A man was charged with multiple crimes, his eighth arrest in the past three years, according to Blanchester police.

In the early morning hours of Friday, June 19, police were summoned to the 5300 block of Clearview Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to a news release from Blanchester police, “Officers arrived and spoke with Samantha Bobbitt, 24, who stated Nick Jacobs, 33, came to her house uninvited, threatened her, assaulted her, and damaged her car.

Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said, “Jacobs and Bobbitt have children together but do not reside together. Jacobs fled before officers arrived.”

Late Friday afternoon officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at Ledford Store and Lock at 931 S. Broadway St.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers and Ptl. Tyler Smith found Jacobs sleeping in one of the storage units,” said Reinbolt. “He was placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to the Clinton County Jail. On the way to the jail Jacobs attempted to kick out the rear window of the police cruiser because the officers would not allow him to smoke a cigarette.

“An additional charge of criminal damaging was filed against Jacobs for the damage to the police car, which is estimated at $200,” said Reinbolt.

He added, “This marks Jacobs’ eighth arrest by the police department in the past three years.”

Jacobs will answer the current charges in Clinton County Municipal Court.

