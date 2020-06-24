Sheriff’s deputies report arrests

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wilmington male for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal damaging/endangering at 3:52 a.m. on June 15. According to the report, deputies responded to West Street in New Vienna on the report of a disorderly male in the roadway on drugs “attacking a car.”

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Cuba male for alleged drug instrument possession and aggravated drug possession at 1:19 p.m. on June 21 in Clarksville. According to the report, police were dispatched to South 2nd Street and A Street in Clarksville in reference to a male subject having an active warrant. The suspect was located and arrested on a warrant. During the patdown, syringes and possible narcotics were found.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Port William male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 12:35 a.m. on June 14. According to the report, the arrest took place during a traffic stop around U.S. 22 West in Hale Road in Adams Township for a failure to stop at a stop sign. Narcotics were located on the suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Blanchester male for alleged domestic violence and menacing at 9:26 p.m. on June 18. Deputies responded to a requested response to the lobby of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reported menacing. A Lynchburg female, a relative, was listed as the victim.

• At 3:37 a.m. on June 21, deputies and firefighters responded to Beechwood Road in Washington Township on the report of a vehicle on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The vehicle belonged to a 29-year-old Middletown female. A friend of the victim is indicated as the suspect.

• At 2:13 a.m. on June 21, deputies were dispatched to Pyle Road in Clarksville in reference to subjects walking in the street. Upon arrival, deputies located two 18-year-old males who had been consuming alcohol.

• At 1:15 p.m. on June 12, a 31-year-old Blanchester male reported unknown subject(s) stole a trailer with a John Deere walk-behind mower from his property on Tar Pike Road in Marion Township.

• At 12:30 a.m. on June 15, deputies received a report of unruly juveniles found consuming alcohol and drugs while on probation in Warren County. According to the report, “this is the 2nd time in a week adults have contributed to unruliness of minors at this residence.”

• At 11:25 a.m. on June 13, a 61-year-old Cuba female advised an acquaintance of hers took her 1992 Olds Cutless and refused to return it. The suspect is listed as a 27-year-old male. The vehicle was taken sometime between June 7 and the reporting date.

• At 1:22 p.m. on June 13, while conducting a traffic stop on State Route 28 in Martinsville, the driver was found to have a suspended license. “While inventorying the vehicle, possible narcotics were located,” according to the report.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574