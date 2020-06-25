Workers with The Motz Group are installing a new synthetic turf field with concussion padding at Wilmington College’s Townsend Field. Installation is expected to be done by the end of July, athletic director Terry Rupert said. The college’s football, soccer and lacrosse teams use the turf as their home field. For more on the turf field, see SPORTS.

