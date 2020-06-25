LOCAL BRIEFS

Booklovers to meet

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held in Fellowship Hall at Grace United Methodist Church on Wright and Center Streets at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Please note the change in meeting place since the library meeting room is not available.

The book the group will be discussing is “I’ve Got Your Number” by Sophie Kinsella.

Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

PDC set to meet

The Clinton County Public Defender will be holding a Public Defender Commission meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29 at the Clinton County Common Pleas jury room on the third floor of the Clinton County Courthouse.