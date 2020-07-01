Structure destroyed by fire

WILMINGTON — An abandoned house was demolished after an early morning fire.

Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal that the fire department was called to a house fire on Truesdell Street around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We arrived to find an abandoned house half involved in a fire,” said Mason. “This house has been boarded up several times for people squatting or residing inside without permission.”

No one was found inside nor were there bystanders outside. according to Mason.

The structure was located several hundred feet from Truesdell Street (and just east of Bernice St.) in the woods and not visible from Truesdell.

There was no electricity to the residence, leading firefighters to believe the fire was either intentional or accidental. The cause is still undetermined at this time.

“We contained the fire with the assistance of the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District out of Clarksville and contacted the City Service Department, which brought equipment to demolish the residence,” he said.

Wilmington Police was on scene assisting with traffic issues since Truesdell Street had to be closed along with Bernice Street. Mason greatly appreciates the assistance provided by the agencies, he said.

