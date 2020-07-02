Clinton Streamkeepers award grant to Wilmington College’s Eco Club

WILMINGTON — Former Wilmington College biology professor Dr. S. Fredrik Anliot would no doubt be pleased to learn that a fund established in his memory is supporting a WC organization whose goal is to enhance the environment and local quality of life.

The Clinton Streamkeepers presented $425 to WC’s Eco (Ecology) Club to support its efforts in clearing areas of the Lytle Creek Greenway for persons to better enjoy the scenic trail along Lytle Creek in Wilmington. The club’s work will focus upon cleaning up the overgrown trail along the creek with an emphasis on removing invasive honeysuckle plants in the area.

Streemkeepers President Don Spurling said the annual grants are part of Anliot’s legacy in the community. The emeritus professor of biology, who died in 2012, served as a member of the College’s natural science faculty for 35 years. He was a well-known conservationist and environmental scientist with a special interest in the Little Miami River Watershed.

“Fred Anliot is the reason we are here today,” Spurling said at the check presentation 0n WC’s campus. “It’s great to see the number of young people interested in protecting the environment.”

Aniot included the basis of the grant funding in his estate plans. The endowed fund, administered by the Streamkeepers organization, offers restricted grants for the improvement of water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Greene counties. The grant funding is available for projects related to water quality, including stream cleanups, monitoring, buffer strips, wetland restorations and other habitat work.

Spurling noted that previous years’ grants went toward chemical testing in Lytle Creek, purchasing a probe monitor for the Wilmington Water Dept., supporting the study of de-icing chemicals in Lytle Creek and, in 2019, for a WC chemistry professor, Dr. Michael Goldcamp, to monitor the waterway.

Dr. Kendra Cipollini, professor of environmental science at WC, is the faculty adviser for the Eco Club. “I’m proud of these students and look forward to their bringing this project to life,” she said.

Dr. Blake Faulkner, interim vice president for academic affairs at WC, participated in the check presentation, along with the Eco Club president, Julio Olivarez, and treasurer Elena Suggs, and others representing the Streamkeepers, including Carolyn Matthews, treasurer Karen Kayser and secretary Beth Mitchell. Faulkner thanked the organization on behalf of the College and lauded the students.

“I approve of the work the Eco Club is doing and appreciate Julio and Elena for taking the initiative,” he added, noting he is looking forward to see the progress of their work during the upcoming academic year

The Clinton Streamkeepers presented a check for $425 to the College’s Eco Club earlier this week. Pictured are: Carolyn Matthews, member of the Streamkeepers; Karen Kayser, treasurer; Don Spurling, president; Beth Mitchell, secretary; WC seniors Elena Suggs and Julio Oliverez; and Dr. Blake Faulkner, interim vice president for academic affairs at the College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_StreamkeepersEcoClub.jpg The Clinton Streamkeepers presented a check for $425 to the College’s Eco Club earlier this week. Pictured are: Carolyn Matthews, member of the Streamkeepers; Karen Kayser, treasurer; Don Spurling, president; Beth Mitchell, secretary; WC seniors Elena Suggs and Julio Oliverez; and Dr. Blake Faulkner, interim vice president for academic affairs at the College. Submitted photo