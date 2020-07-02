WPD investigates domestic violence incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at on June 25. The alleged incident took place at South Mulberry Street location where the victim — a parent of the suspect — had apparent minor injuries. The suspect was also charged with allegedly resisting arrest and is currently incarcerated. According to an additional report, the suspect had two swords in his hands. One officer had his firearm out, the other had a taser out. As police tried to get him to drop the swords, the suspect said he was “going to die today.” After speaking with him, the suspect put his swords down, and the officers put their weapons away. After explaining the domestic violence charge, he said, “Arrest me” and started walking away. The suspect turned and “drew” a sword out and stated, “This is my end.” After turning his back to them, an officer shot him in the leg with a taser. The officer indicated they chose the leg is because the suspect appeared to be wearing “three different jackets”, indicating the taser wouldn’t have affected him. The taser probe went into the suspect’s backpack. The suspect then took off on foot. The suspect was later found on South South Street near the bike trail. One officer had his taser out, the other drew their firearm. The suspect took cover behind a cooler armed with a sword and used his backpack as a shield. After advising him several times to drop the sword, an officer fired his taser, this time hitting the suspect, dropping him to the ground. The suspect was placed in handcuffs and advised the only injury he had was that his “butt” hurt. The suspect was later transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• Police arrested a female subject for alleged domestic violence after responding to an incident on West Locust Street on June 25. The report lists a 20-year-old female as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The suspect was indicated as the victim’s mother. According to the report, the suspect arrived at the victim’s residence advising the suspect’s boyfriend was trying to kill her. When attempts to calm her didn’t succeed, the victim asked the suspect to leave. The victim advised the suspect started punching her in the face and pulled her hair until they fell to the ground. The victim was able to pin down the suspect called 911. The suspect was transported to the hospital but was later transported to the Clinton County Jail for booking.

• At 1:08 p.m. on June 29, police received a report of an assault that took place on Prairie Road. A 43-year-old Hillsboro male was listed as a victim and had apparently minor injuries.

• At 2:53 p.m. on June 25, police received multiple reports of “two shots fired and a female’s scream” around the area of Reba Drive. No further details were listed.

• At 10:31 p.m. on June 24, police responded to a Reba Drive residence in reference to a male subject being intoxicated. According to the report, the subject’s girlfriend advised the suspect was extremely intoxicated and punched the television, damaging it and getting cuts on his hand in the process. The girlfriend advised he was bleeding but not to the point that “he was at risk of dangerous blood loss.” She advised the suspect left and was walking toward South Street, heading for a gas station to get alcohol. The suspect was later located and was “extremely intoxicated” and refused to cooperate with them. The report indicates he left the area on foot with a friend after refusing medical treatment.

