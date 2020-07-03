BPD: Man making firearm threats charged

BLANCHESTER —A local man was charged with multiple crimes on Friday.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said at around 2 a.m. Friday, Kimberly Mobley came to the police station and reported that her boyfriend, James Wilson, 59, sent her text messages “stating that he was standing outside his residence at 7624 Rosewood Drive with a firearm waiting for police to arrive so that he could engage in a ‘shoot out’ with us. Mobley also stated Wilson attempted to assault her earlier in the evening and that he was intoxicated.”

“Ptl. Sarah Luken and I responded to Wilson’s residence, where we found him standing outside the residence with a pistol in his hand,” Reinbolt stated in a news release. “After a very brief stand-off, Wilson complied with our repeated orders to drop the firearm and we were able to place him under arrest without injury to anyone. He was intoxicated. The pistol was seized, as was a second pistol found inside the house.

“If Wilson had not complied with our orders to drop the firearm I believe the outcome of this incident would have been tragic,” Reinbolt added.

Wilson was taken to the Clinton County jail where he was incarcerated on charges of inducing panic, using weapons while intoxicated, and assault, all misdemeanor offenses, Reinbolt said. He will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Wilson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_wilson.jpg Wilson