City of Wilmington tax returns due on July 15

WILMINGTON — City Treasurer Paul Fear reminds local residents that 2019 City of Wilmington Individual and Business Tax Returns are due Wednesday, July 15.

All City of Wilmington residents are required to file regardless of employment status or the tax being withheld by the employer, Tax Commissioner Marque Jones said. Only residents living inside the city limits must file.

If you work in Wilmington, but do not live inside the City of Wilmington, you do not have to file a return unless your employer does not withhold the tax.

Retirees who have no earned income can write their social security number on the return, sign the return, and mail the return to the tax office. If your child has earned income, and 18 years old, he/she must file a city tax return.

The Wilmington Income Tax Ordinance requires city residents that do not have the city tax withheld from their paycheck are required to file a declaration of estimated tax in 2020. Once the declaration is filed, quarterly payments are required to be paid. If the quarterly payments are not made, penalty and interest can be applied to the tax due.

Please note: Because of Covid-19, the tax department will only allow two taxpayers in the office at any given time. To avoid long waits you can do one of the following:

• Mail tax returns and payments to P.O. Box 786. Wilmington, OH 45177

• Drop off returns and payments in the drop box located inside the tax office (on South Street)

• You can fax documents to 937-382-3550 or email them to citytax@wilmingtonog.org .

To assist anyone not receiving a form, city tax forms are available at the Wilmington Income Tax office and the Wilmington Public Library.

Forms are also available at www.wilmingtonoh.org on the city’s website under the Government link to income tax.

The city’s income tax rate is 1.5% as of Jan. 1, 2017.

The city income tax office is located on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 69 N, South St. Taxpayers can enter the office directly off of South Street without going into the municipal building lobby.

The tax office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 937-382-1880.

