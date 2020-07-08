Inspections: Multiple restaurants’ employees not wearing masks

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, June 18. Standard/Complaint. Complaint “regarding employees who are making food not wearing masks; employee said ‘No, not really’ when asked about wearing mask.” Employee was not wearing face mask or hair restraint when I arrived. Was helping customer at time of arrival. All employees must wear face mask per the Re-Open Ohio Restaurant/Bar Guidelines dated June 15.

Critical: Employee did not know any temperatures or how to check temperatures. No one is food safety certified. No employee sign-off. Employee does not know proper hot or cold temperatures. No temperature readings. Teriyaki chicken was 47°F on the line (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth). There was a sauce bottle in the hand sink and sanitizer water in the other hand sink. Hand sinks are for handwashing only. Simply Orange Juice dated use by May 11. All outdated product must be discarded.

Employee food, beverage, cigarettes and phone on metal table where scales and paper goods and tea are stored underneath. Freezer unit had ice on floor, wall and boxes in the freezer. Shelving unit for dry storage was rusted.

Follow-up: Approx. July 18.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 22. Hand soap and sanitizer dispensers have broken covers and are not marked. Employees not wearing masks when I arrived. Spoke with manager regarding masks per restaurant/bar guidelines. All employees put masks on. Walls behind sinks had splash/debris. No test strips available.

Follow-up: Approx. July 22.

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 22. Received complaint regarding “employees not wearing masks.” When I entered facility several employees were not wearing masks. Everyone went and put masks on. All employees are required to wear masks when working.

Critical: Chicken and sliced tomatoes on prep cooler were at 45°F. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.)

Several gnats at mop sink, prep sink, manager’s desk and prep cooler where chicken and tomatoes were located. Towels are lying on counter and around serving spatula.

Follow-up: Approx. July 22.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna, June 12. Complaint/Standard. Received complaint “regarding employees not wearing masks, no hand sanitizer, and employees telling patrons ‘They had better things to do than wear a mask’.” All employees were wearing masks and barriers were installed at the register. No violations at this time.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg