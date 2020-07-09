Local Briefs: CC Annex Building closed Monday for electrical work

CC Annex closed Monday

The Clinton County Annex Building on S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, will be closed Monday, July 13 for some electrical upgrade work.

All offices in the building will be closed, including the Department of Health, Board of Elections and OSU Extension. They will re-open on Tuesday, July 14.

Locals earn Alabama honors

Local students at the University of Alabama earned academic honors for the spring 2020 semester: President’s List — Alexandra Raborn of Clarksville and Makayla Creed of Lynchburg; Dean’s List — Allyson Ganaway of Clarksville.