Officials report Clinton County’s first death related to COVID-19

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District announced Friday morning the first death of a Clinton County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

This patient was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “This disease has affected our entire community and we continue to work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19. Out of respect for privacy of this patient’s family, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

On Ohio’s map of County Risk Level Alerts, Clinton County as of Thursday afternoon was at Level 2 (out of 4, which is highest). Level 2 is “Public Emergency: Increased exposure and spread.”

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Clinton County residents are reminded to follow the “Stay Safe Ohio” order, practice social/physical distancing and wash their hands often.

For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio visit the Ohio Department of Health website www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health updates confirmed cases at 2 p.m. daily.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, please visit the information hub www.covidcc.com. For the latest updates, follow the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Clinton County officials had reported that, as of late Thursday afternoon, the county had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 probable ones for a total of 78 — 43 females and 35 males ranging in age from 17 to 95.

Four people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 60 cases are listed as resolved.

The 78 total cases is up from 70 within about a 24-hour period, with three additional people being hospitalized (for a total of four) in that period.

Clinton County is at Level 2 as of Thursday afternoon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_ohio-map-1.jpg Clinton County is at Level 2 as of Thursday afternoon. State of Ohio https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_CC-Health-District-2.jpg State of Ohio