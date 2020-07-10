Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, June 25. Floor tiles in front of deli dept. have been repaired. Thank you! Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 722 W. Main St., Blanchester, June 12. Standard/Complaint. “Received complaint that no employees wearing masks/facial coverings.” Employees were wearing masks; had written exception for cook.

Warewash machine has sanitizer but concentration was low. Manager stated they will call for repair.

• Family Dollar, 12 Rolfe Drive, Sabina, June 25. No violations at this time.

• Dollar General, 150 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, June 24. In dry storage there is a possible roof leak in back corner. Employee not wearing a mask.

• Shop & Go, 1089 W. Locust St., Wilmington, June 24. Several lights out in the facility. Spoke with manager regarding repairs. He stated someone is coming to fix; he called for repairs.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, June 24. Please ensure all employees are wearing face coverings.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, June 24. Only serving from outdoor unit at this time. Facility had temporary sink with soap and water. Please notify us when indoor facilities are being used again.

• Hampton Inn 7 Suites, 201 holiday Drive, Wilmington, June 23. No concerns at time of visit.

