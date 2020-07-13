Fair’s Dairy Goat Show

Grand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Reserve Champion Meat Production Doe goes to Taylor Baker, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Dairy Goat Grand Champion Dairy Goat & Reserve Champion Dairy Goat winner is Owen Begley, shown with Levi Begley, Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen