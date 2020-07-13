Posted on by

Fair’s Dairy Goat Show

,

Grand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Grand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.


Reserve Champion Meat Production Doe goes to Taylor Baker, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.


Dairy Goat Grand Champion Dairy Goat & Reserve Champion Dairy Goat winner is Owen Begley, shown with Levi Begley, Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen


Phyllis Cocklin photos

Grand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Reserve Champion Meat Production Doe goes to Taylor Baker, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Dairy Goat Grand Champion Dairy Goat & Reserve Champion Dairy Goat winner is Owen Begley, shown with Levi Begley, Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen

Grand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_1392.jpgGrand Champion Meat Production Doe winner is Cadin Reveal, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Reserve Champion Meat Production Doe goes to Taylor Baker, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_1406.jpgReserve Champion Meat Production Doe goes to Taylor Baker, shown with Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen.

Dairy Goat Grand Champion Dairy Goat & Reserve Champion Dairy Goat winner is Owen Begley, shown with Levi Begley, Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_644.jpgDairy Goat Grand Champion Dairy Goat & Reserve Champion Dairy Goat winner is Owen Begley, shown with Levi Begley, Judge Joel Smith and Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen Phyllis Cocklin photos