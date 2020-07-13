No Corn Festival for this year

WILMINGTON —There will be no Corn Festival here in 2020.

The organization released a statement late Monday afternoon:

“It is with our deepest regrets that the 2020 Clinton County Corn Festival has been canceled. With the current health situation in Clinton County, Ohio, and the world, it is not feasible to move ahead with the festival with the uncertainty and restrictions placed upon us by these trying times.

“As many of you are aware, we are not alone. Many festivals, activities, and events have been modified or canceled already this year. The officers and trustees made these decisions at a special meeting called due to the latest guidelines released by the state. This decision was not arrived at easily, but for the health and safety of all participants, we felt this was the safest course of action.

“We will be back in 2021 and with your help, we will make that show great as we have every year before.

“We would like to thank the community for all of their support over the years and we look forward to the Clinton County Corn Festival of 2021 on September 10th, 11th, and 12th.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_apc.jpg