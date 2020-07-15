2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair’s Dairy Feeder winners

Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder winner was Cody Kidd, shown with his family as well as Beef Queen Haley Dean and Judge Rick Davis.
The 2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair Grand Champion Dairy Feeder winner was Wyatt Leaming, shown with the Leaming family as well as Beef Queen Haley Dean and Judge Rick Davis.
Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder winner was Cody Kidd, shown with his family as well as Beef Queen Haley Dean and Judge Rick Davis.
The 2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair Grand Champion Dairy Feeder winner was Wyatt Leaming, shown with the Leaming family as well as Beef Queen Haley Dean and Judge Rick Davis.