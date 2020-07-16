More Market Goat winners in the 2020 Clinton Co. Jr. Fair

Market Goat fourth overall winner was Jaden Snyder, shown with Goat Queen Makayla Thomason and Judge Jeff Jester.

Market Goat fifth overall winner was Kylie Price, shown with Goat Queen Makayla Thomason and Judge Jeff Jester.

In the 2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair’s Market Goat Show, third overall was won by Kylie Price, shown with Goat Queen Makayla Thomason and Judge Jeff Jester.