Authorities: 3 killed, 2 hurt in fiery southwest Ohio crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A fiery crash on a southwestern Ohio roadway has left three people dead and two others injured, including a child.

The crash in Trotwood occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, when two cars collided at an intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles then struck a tree, while the other went into a wooded area, flipped and caught on fire, authorities said.

A child was treated at the scene for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The child and another person injured in the crash were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Authorities said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.