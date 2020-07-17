American Red Cross seeking volunteers

COLUMBUS — The American Red Cross is actively recruiting volunteers to be ready to carry out our lifesaving mission when disaster strikes.

The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this health crisis.

As we head deeper into hurricane season, our goal is to ensure we have a volunteer workforce, not only trained to provide comfort and support to those affected by disaster, but to do so by following new protocols to help keep everyone safe in this environment.

Anyone interesting in helping to meet the essential service needs of the public during a disaster should review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider, and follow local guidance.

The number one priority of the American Red Cross is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, blood donors and recipients, and the people we serve.

Shelter help

There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.

To help keep people safe, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

We need volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

Health support

If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. We need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters.

This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

How to get started

If you are interested in helping should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday . Please know we are looking for a commitment of at least a 14-day block between now and Dec. 1.

Help with lifesaving mission when disasters strike