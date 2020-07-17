Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, July 8. Critical: Double bacon cheeseburger was 120°F. (Must be kept hot at 135°F or above.) In grab-n-go cooler, BMT hoagie was dated for July 4. In walk-in cooler, sliced provolone marked sell by July 2 and July 4, and sliced salami by May 21. Virginia baked ham dated June 27.

No employees were wearing masks. All employees in retail establishments and food service/retail food establishments must wear masks. Per Re-Open Ohio Director’s Orders, no self-service or reach-in allowed if not wrapped. Discontinue using immediately. Roller dog machine being used for breakfast sausages and tornadoes. Roller machines are prohibited from use under current state orders.

No one at this facility is manager certified in food safety. Towel on counter by coffee machine. (All wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use.) In prep cooler, there is standing water in the bottom, and cardboard that is soaked. Backsplash on pop machine is dirty. Inside of microwave in kitchen is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 8.

• Family Dollar, 105 E. Main St., Clarksville, July 8. Complaint/Standard. Received complaint “regarding employee coughing all over while not wearing mask. Employee appeared to be sick.” Employee with cough sent home today. Employee was not wearing mask when I arrived. He put mask on. All employees must wear masks.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 6. Complaint: “Employees not wearing masks.” Spoke with shift lead regarding employees not wearing masks. Sign is posted by drive-thru that eight of the 12 employees have conditions for which they cannot wear a mask.

• CVS Pharmacy, 120 E. Main St., Wilmington, July 7. Carton of eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, July 8. restrooms have been repaired. Water available for handwashing and toilet flushes. Manager stated work order is in for cracked/broken floor tile.

• Quick Stop, 520 Truesdell St., Wilmington, July 6. Outdated container of cream (June 15). Employee discarded. Corrected on-site. Thank you.

• Aldi, 1801 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 7. No concerns at time of visit.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, July 1. Critical: Spray bottle with chemical missing name label. Person in Charge labeled and corrected. Water cooler is not sanitized.

Test strips for sanitizer unavailable.

• J&S Petro II, 7111 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 6. Follow-up. In walk-in cooler, the FC (foot candle) reading is 0.00. Walk-in coolers must have a minimum of 10.0 FC to be properly lighted. Spoke with manager; they were working on getting lighting installed.

• Caesar Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 6. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg