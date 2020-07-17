CCSO and FCSO: Wilmington man arrested in string of armed robberies; another local man sought

WILMINGTON — One suspect is in custody and a second suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery for four separate armed robberies that occurred in Clinton and Fayette counties during the past week.

Witness accounts of the events and evidence gathered during the investigation provided the investigating officers critical information that helped identify the suspects, stated a joint news release from the Clinton County and Fayette County Sheriff’s Offices.

• On Thursday, July 9 at approximately 1:13 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Station at 5772 US 68 North in Clinton County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm, the law enforcement agencies stated.

• On Saturday, July 11 at approximately 9:37 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Midway Sunoco at 13458 SR 38 NE in Fayette County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

• On Sunday, July 12 at approximately 5:46 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Shell Food Mar at 220 State Street, Jeffersonville, in Fayette County, to investigate an aggravated aobbery where the suspect displayed a firearm

• On Tuesday, July 14 at approximately 12:48 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to SR 73 Shell at 7111 SR 73 West in Clinton County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On Tuesday, July 14, “deputies from the Clinton and Fayette County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant on one residence and two vehicles which provided additional evidence that led to the arrest of Andrew Dowe, 22, of Wilmington,” the release stated.

Dowe is being held in the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond for Clinton County charges as well as a holder for aggravated robbery charges from Fayette County, officials stated.

On Thursday, July 16, Fayette County deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Antwan Morris, 24, of Wilmington for aggravated robbery. A search warrant of Morris’ last known address was executed on July 17 by Clinton and Fayette County deputies and the Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Joint S.W.A.T. Team. Morris was not located during the search.

“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to solve a violent crime,” the Clinton and Fayette law enforcement agencies stated. “While we are fortunate and thankful that no one was physically injured during these incidents, history tells us that would not likely be the trend if additional robberies occur.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antwan Morris is encouraged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.

Morris https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_1.jpg Morris Dowe https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_2.jpg Dowe https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg