2020 Clinton County Fair’s Fancy Poultry winners

Overall Male Bird winner was Wyatt Philpot, with Poultry Queen Anastasia Newberry and Judge Tyler Greer.
At the 2020 Clinton County Fair, Fancy Poultry, Best in Show & Overall Female Bird winner was Isaak Adae, shown with Poultry Queen Anastasia Newberry and Judge Tyler Greer.
