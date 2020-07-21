Virtual meeting on Clinton County hazard plan Aug. 5

The Clinton County Hazard Mitigation Plan is due for updating, and public participation is a key part of a successful and comprehensive update.

The Clinton County EMA will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan addresses threats from potential hazards and identifies possible strategies and projects to reduce the impacts, protect people and property, and reduce or eliminate long-term risk. It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs.

Members of the public can join the virtual GoToMeeting using the following links and phone numbers: https://www.gotomeet.me/CC-EMA/ema-public-meeting . Also, phone: +1 (571) 317-3122 and access code: 658-992-189 .

Attendees will have an opportunity to identify mitigation projects to reduce or eliminate disaster-related losses. The public’s feedback is essential to provide input on any potential hazards and to rate the priority of the hazards that will be included in the next plan.

Meeting materials will be made available on the project website (https://burtonplanning.com/Clintonhmp/).